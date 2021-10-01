Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Published 24 min ago
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Bundlemore via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Save on over 300 items, including Chromebooks starting from $130, monitors from $150, mini desktop PCs from $180, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 ($90 less than new model costs at Target).
That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
It's a buck under our mention from March, it's the lowest price we could find by $11, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That's the best price for a refurb that we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.10GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A315-23-R59G
