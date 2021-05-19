Certified Refurb Acer Outlet Sale at eBay: Up to 40% off
eBay · 17 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Outlet Sale at eBay
up to 40% off
free shipping

Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from $89.99, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay

  • Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
  • Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • Pictured is the Acer 24" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor for $89.99 (low by $23).
