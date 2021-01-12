New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer KA2 24" 1080p IPS Monitor
$90 $160
free shipping

That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. It's also a great deal on a monitor with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • 250 nits brightness
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
Refurbished 24"
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register