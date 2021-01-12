That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. It's also a great deal on a monitor with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 250 nits brightness
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 3840 x 2160 screen resolution
- Model: UM.PB2AA.001
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on five monitors, from $110. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They're backed by 90-day Samsung warranties.
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 24" Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $109.99
That's the lowest price we could find by $3 after applying coupon code "DN15". Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Take up half off over 150 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15January 14 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's $270 off and at the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: A515-44-R4M5
Save on a range of Acer laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Celeron N4000 15.6" Chromebook Laptop for $199.99 ($20 off).
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies to most products. Information is on the product page.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
It's the best price we could find by $338. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz octa-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: SF314-42-R9YN
- UPC: 193199796288
Sign In or Register