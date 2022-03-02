Prices start from $97 after the in-cart discount, with laptops, desktops, monitors, and more on offer. Shop Now at eBay
- The discount applies in cart.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro QG1 23.8" 1080p 165Hz LED Gaming Monitor for $114.39 ($76 low for refurb).
Published 48 min ago
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's a $61 savings on this mini PC. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beelink Direct via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 500GB SSD
- Windows 11
You'll pay about $300 just for the GPU alone -- assuming you can find it in-stock anywhere else. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660TI 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G10DK-WH563
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
