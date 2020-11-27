Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $50 under our October mention and $125 less than what Samsung charges for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- In Cosmic Gray.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 10MP front camera, 64MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: SMG981VZAV
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save as much as $100 on future app and in-app purchases. Shop Now at Amazon
- 100 Amazon coins are worth $1
That's $48 under list and an incredible value for a solid name-brand phone.
Update: It now ships in 1 to 2 months. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. (See some offer below.) Shop Now at Samsung
- up to $1800 off 4K QLED TVs
- up to 35% on washers
- $40 off Galaxy Buds+
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
- Galaxy Note 20 5G from $250 w/ eligible trade-in
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $699.99 ($200 off)
Save on a variety of kitchen and laundry appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to 50% off floor care.
- 35% off Samsung AirDresser.
- Up to 35% off ranges or washers.
- Up to 30% off refrigerators or dishwashers.
- Extra 10% off 4 or more appliances
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Add 2 to your cart and apply code "2SE450" for a savings of $39, which drops it $81 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA, 2 DiplayPort 1.2, DVI-D
- VESA compatible
- swivels, tilts, and pivots
- height adjustable
- Model: SE450
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
Discounts on a selection of soundbars, speakers, and more, with prices as low as $68. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1-Channel Soundbar for $278 (a$2 low).
