Certified Pre-Owned Samsung Galaxy Phones: from $125

Samsung · 47 mins ago
from $125
free shipping
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Daily Steals · 7 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3A XL 64GB Android Smartphone
$100 $105
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNGP3A" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 6" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core) processor
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model: GA00664-US
Verizon · 1 wk ago
Motorola One 5G UW 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
free
free shipping
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
Tips
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
Unlocked OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition 256GB 5G Android Phone
$530 $900
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
Boost Mobile · 1 wk ago
Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Phone
$100 $170
free shipping
You'd pay $130 more for it unlocked elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
Features
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Samsung · 1 mo ago
Samsung 8K QLED TVs
up to $3,000 off
free shipping
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Samsung · 1 mo ago
Samsung Countertop Microwaves
up to 30% off
free shipping
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
Samsung · 2 wks ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone
$1,100 $1,300
free shipping
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor (US versions)
- 6.9" 3088 x 1440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
- intelligent battery and super fast charge
- S Pen
Samsung · 2 wks ago
Samsung Memorial Day Appliance Sale
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung Digital Touch Control Dishwasher for $476 (low by $2).
