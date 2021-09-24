That's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we found a similar set for $71.45 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Sur La Table
- Orders over $75 gets free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99
- includes 4 each of dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- two 33.5-oz. Ramen bowls
- two 5.5" spoons
- two sets of 8.6" chopsticks
- 100% made from plants
- dishwasher safe
- Model: RB2-RD
Coupon code "TAKE15" bags extra savings on select dinnerware already marked up to 25% off. Plus, you'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Shop Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from September 27 through October 3.
- Opt for pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Corelle Tranquil Reflection 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for $67.99 after coupon plus $10 in Kohl's Cash (a $42 savings).
Clip the 7% off on page coupon and apply code "QDAA25G4" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baclife via Amazon.
- 20-oz.
- long stem
That's $5 under Wayfair's shipped price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- chip-resistant
- microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe
- made of FDA-certified non-lead, non-cadmium porcelain
- Model: VC-COCO-SDW
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a santoku knife in general.) Buy Now at Sur La Table
- Available in Black or Green.
- Japanese steel blade
- ergonomic soft-grip handle
Save on cookware, small appliances, cutlery, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise it adds $5.99.
Sign In or Register