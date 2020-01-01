Open Offer in New Tab
Pottery Barn · 31 mins ago
Ceramic Planter Patterned Collection
from $18
free shipping

Spruce up the patio with some fresh spring foliage and save at least $12 on these patterned planters. Shop Now at Pottery Barn

Tips
  • They're available in Small or Large.
  • Use code "REFRESH" to bag free shipping.
Features
  • ceramic glazed
  • unfinished rustic rim
  • not water-tight
  • Code "REFRESH"
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
