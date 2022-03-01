dowan.com · 44 mins ago
$29 $39
$10 shipping
Apply code "Deals25" to save nearly $10. Buy Now at dowan.com
Tips
- The 8" option drops to $26.25 via the same code.
- Shipping varies, but adds around $10.
Features
- lead-free
- oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gibson Home Zen 16-Piece Buffet Dinnerware
$26 $32
free shipping
Most major retailers charge around $50 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 9.5" dinner plates, 7.25" dessert plates, 7" bowls, 12-oz. mugs
- service for 4
- Model: 102539.16RM
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gibson Rockaway 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set
$40 $70
free shipping
That is $30 off the list price, and a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Matte Grey at this price.
Features
- four 10.5” dinner plates
- four 8” dessert plates
- four 6” (26.5-oz.) bowls
- microwave and dishwasher safe
- Model: 114388.12RM
Bealls · 1 wk ago
Baum Brothers 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
$30 $70
free shipping w/ $89
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Bealls
Tips
- Available in three patterns (Tie Dye pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.99 or is free with orders of $89 or more; a $5 oversize fee applies.
Features
- dishwasher and microwave safe
- service for 4
Sign In or Register