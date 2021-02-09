Brian Sibley and Michael Bakewell along with the BBC have created this radio dramatization of J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Lord of the Rings Complete Trilogy" in its entirety. The story tells of the perilous journey of Frodo Baggins and friends to defeat the evil Sauron and dispose of the Ruling Ring. The audio cast includes Ian Holm, who plays the character of Bilbo in the feature film "The Lord of the Rings." Shop Now