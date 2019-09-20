New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Centurion 25-ft. Coil Garden Hose w/ Nozzle
$20 $31
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • 814 polyurethane
  • rear trigger nozzle with 6 spray patterns
  • retractable hose
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register