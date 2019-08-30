Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under last month's mention, $102 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Celestron telescope with an aperture of 80mm or larger. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon takes $10 off toy and board game orders of $50 or more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include Nintendo, Disney, Fisher-Price, Nickelodeon, and more. Shop Now
Rowood via Amazon offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in four styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, at least $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Sign In or Register