New
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope
$56 $150
free shipping
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $94 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Celestron telescope with an aperture of 80mm or larger. Buy Now
Features
  • 114mm aperture
  • 900mm focal length & f/8 focal ratio
  • 20mm (45x) and 4mm (225x) eyepieces & 3x Barlow lens
  • 5x24 finderscope
  • collapsible alt-azimuth mount & aluminum tripod
  • Model: 22056-K
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Rakuten Celestron
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register