Focus Camera · 48 mins ago
Celestron Ambassador 50 Brass Table Top Telescope
$130 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Focus Camera

  • Apply coupon code "SAVE70" to get this discount.
  • 50mm refractor
  • cradle altazimuth mount
  • 50mm objective lens and 15-45x zoom eyepiece
  • helical focuser
  • Model: 22302
