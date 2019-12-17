Open Offer in New Tab
Dunhill Travel · 2 hrs ago
Celebrity Cruises 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
from $1,568 for 2 $1,598

That's a $30 low for this early-March cruise aboard one of Celebrity's newest ships. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

  • It's the fourth offer down on the landing page; we found a lower rate during booking.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Celebrity Edge departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL on March 8.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
