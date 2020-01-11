Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dunhill Travel · 29 mins ago
Celebrity Cruises 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in March
from $538 for 2 $658

That's a $20 drop from yesterday's mention (although that was a slightly later sailing) and the lowest price we could find for any March sailing now by $120. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

Tips
  • It's the first offer on the landing page; on the subsequent page, click "Select" next to the March 9 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Celebrity Infinity departs on March 9 from Miami, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by January 11.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/11/2020
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cruises Dunhill Travel
United States Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register