Celebrity Cruises 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in December
from $398 for 2 $558

It's the best price we've seen for any 5-night Western Caribbean cruise in over three years. (It's also $160 under the lowest price we could find for any December sailing elsewhere.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • It's the first offer on the landing page.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Celebrity Infinity departs on December 16 from Miami, FL.
  • Book this travel deal by September 30.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 9/30/2019
