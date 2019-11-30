Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansCruise · 47 mins ago
Celebrity 2-Night Bahamas Cruise w/ Oceanview in January 2020
from $398 for 2 $478

Take a long weekend in the post-New Year doldrums of January and save $80 on an oceanview cabin. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the January 16 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Celebrity Equinox departs on January 16 from Fort Lauderdale, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by November 30.
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
