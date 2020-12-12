That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to avoid the shipping fee. (Shipping varies by ZIP.)
- 5.67 ft. lighted length
- maximum daisy chain length of 10 sets
That's $17 under list and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 14-watts
- 1,000-lumens
- self-contained
- Model: 14300S-15
Shop nearly 800 discounted items, including fixtures, ceiling fans, motion activated outdoor lighting, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Progress Lighting Vernal 60" 5-Blade LED Indoor/Outdoor Woodgrain WiFi Transitional DC Smart Ceiling Fan for $446.25 (low by $49).
- Most items ship free, but some may require in-store pickup.
Apply coupon code "68DVFNPL" for a savings of $112. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
- 67" high
- remote control
- angle adjustment
- stepless dimmer switch
- Model: I02LJ0315261HomeUS14
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
Pictured is the DeWalt Atomic 20 volt Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool for $99.99 (low by $39). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members get these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
