That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This item is for pickup only. Stock may vary by ZIP Code.
- remote control
- 6 different color modes
Deck your halls with over 400 Christmas decorations to choose from with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Ft. Alexander Pine Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Tree for $174.30 (low by $75).
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for pickup to dodge any shipping fees (which vary by ZIP).
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- storage rack
- Model: DR160145
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Some items are discounted while others come with in-cart bonus tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join).
- These same members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (Otherwise, shipping rates vary.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 18V 6.5" Cordless Brushed Circular Saw Tool for $119.99 (which comes w/ $160 in tools).
Pictured is the DeWalt Atomic 20 volt Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool for $99.99 (low by $39). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members get these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
