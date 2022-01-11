Even factoring in the shipping cost, it's still a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 25 clips
- 15.9" long
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine White Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
Shop steep savings on Christmas party and tableware, stockings and holders, home decor, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
- Shipping fees vary by order total, starting at $6.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Post-season is the best time to save on holiday items, but the buys are just as new and fun when it's time decorate with them next year."
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Find savings on over 60 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Sign In or Register