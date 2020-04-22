Personalize your DealNews Experience
Rediscover the beauty of our national parks from the comfort of your own home. Through April 26, join the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation in celebrating America's treasured places.
HBO is making over 500 hours of select TV and movie content available for free within the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or via hbogo.com or hbonow.com. You don't even need an account.
Starting at 3 pm ET, Cirque du Soleil is offering a free hour long livestream - dubbed CirqueConnect - of show footage and fan-favorite videos from across their various shows to brighten up your work-from-home afternoon.
Catch every fracking episode of the series, mini-series, and movies for free, without the hassle of a cable or TV login.
That's a savings of $11 and a welcome respite from an infinite baby shark loop.
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people.
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours.
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option!
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need.
