New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
free shipping
Shop ceiling fans including indoor, outdoor, remote control, fans with lights, fans without lights, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the Casa Vieja 52" Tempra Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Ceiling Fan for $125 (half off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Westinghouse Lighting 56" Jax Industrial Ceiling Fan
$63 $81
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 speeds
- Model: 7812700
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Hunter Hepburn 52" Indoor Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light and Wall Control
$140 for members $225
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $60, although most charge $225 or more. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Available in Modern Brass/Aged Oak.
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Features
- Aged Oak/White Grain reversible blades
- 3'' and 2'' downrods
- wall control for easy speed and lighting adjustment
- Model: 59320
New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Lamps Plus Lighting Fixtures & Home Furnishings Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Shop ceiling lights starting at $20, table lamps at $20, floor lamps at $100, ceiling fans at $92, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the Kathy Ireland Sonnett 63 1/2" High Twin Pull Floor Lamp for $99.95 ($100 off).
New
Lamps Plus · 12 mins ago
Outdoor Lighting at Lamps Plus
up to 50% off
free shipping
Shop over 500 different outdoor lighting options from wall lights to pendant lights and everything in between. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the Urban Barn Collection 13" High Black Outdoor Wall Light for $40 (half off).
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
Sign In or Register