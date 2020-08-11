Save big on over 1,100 ceiling fans of all styles, finishes, and sizes. (Sort using the filters at the top of the landing page.) Brands include Casa Esperanza, Minka, Monte Carlo, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on bedding, cabinets, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Click "Open Box" on the top right of the home page to see this selection. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
Apply coupon code "IVU4B7P5" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Angela Baby via Amazon.
- auto on/off
- IP65 waterproof
- 10 LEDs per light
These sale items start at less than $25 and there's a wide selection of indoor and outdoor lighting for the home, including track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5 for orders under $49.
Save on over 1,700 lighting fixtures for both indoor and outdoor installations. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Sign In or Register