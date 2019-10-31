New
DealBase · 45 mins ago
Cathay Pacific Flights to Asia
from $393 roundtrip $600

That's an all-time low for flights on Cathay Pacific, and at least $206 below select routes on other 5-star carriers. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Cathay Pacific" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) with arrival in Hong Kong (HKG) on December 5 and return on December 17.
  • Book this travel deal by October 31 for departure dates through December 7.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Asia Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register