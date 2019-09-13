New
Cathay Pacific Fares to China
from $652 round-trip $765

That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $113. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Cathay Pacific" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 8 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Beijing, China (PEK), with return on October 15.
  • Book this travel deal by September 13 for travel through December 9.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
