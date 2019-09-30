New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Cathay Pacific Fares to Asia
from $445 roundtrip

That's the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by at least $92. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Cathay Pacific" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) with arrival in Hong Kong (HKG) on November 12 and return on November 19.
  • Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through December 9.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Asia Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register