DealBase · 1 hr ago
Cathay Pacific Fares to Asia and Australia
from $411 round-trip $647

That's within $7 of the lowest price we've seen for round-trip fares from Cathay Pacific. (It's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $237.) Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Cathay Pacific" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 12 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG), with return on November 19.
  • Book this travel deal by September 30 for flights through December 9.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
