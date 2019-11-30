New
DealBase · 20 mins ago
Cathay Pacific Fares to Asia and Australia
from $393 roundtrip

That's an all-time low for flights on Cathay Pacific, and at least $211 below select routes on other 5-star carriers. (It's also about $10 less than most 3-star carriers charge for select routes.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Cathay Pacific" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 11, 2020 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG), with return on February 18, 2020.
  • Book this travel deal by November 30 for flights through April 1, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Asia Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register