DealBase · 1 hr ago
Cathay Pacific Fares to Asia and Australia
from $393 round-trip $648

That's an all-time low for flights on Cathay Pacific and at least $255 below select routes on other 5-star carriers. (It's also less than most 3-star carriers charge for select routes.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Cathay Pacific" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 16 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG), with return on January 23.
  • Book this travel deal by November 30 for flights through April 1.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
