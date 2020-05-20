Open Offer in New Tab
Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
Catalina Lighting Tensor Zenith LED Desk Lamp with Clamp
$25 $35
free shipping

Apply code "lampdeal" to make this the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Features
  • color temperature control from natural daylight to warm white
  • interchangeable standard or clamp-on base
  • measures 22.13" x 6.25" x 19.69"
  • Model: 19643003
  • Code "lampdeal"
  • Expires 5/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
