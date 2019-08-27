Personalize your DealNews Experience
cables_parts via eBay offers a selection of Cat5 Ethernet cables in a variety of sizes with prices starting from $2.09. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's around $2 to $4 less (depending on size) than what you'd pay elsewhere for similar cables. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
