Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Chewy · 1 hr ago
Cat Washroom Bench Decorative Litter Box
$74 at checkout $124
free shipping

After the discount at checkout, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by $39. Buy Now at Chewy

Features
  • removable partition wall
  • magnetized doors
  • pre-cut holes for electric cables (for automatic litter boxes)
  • Model: 118012
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Pets Chewy
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register