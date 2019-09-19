New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Castrol GTX High Mileage 5W-30 Synthetic Blend Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$15 $19
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • for engines with more than 75,000 miles
  • burn-off protection
  • protects against deposit build-up
  • includes seal conditioners
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Automotive Walmart Castrol
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register