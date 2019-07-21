Nordstrom offers the Caslon Women's Rounded V-Neck Tee in several colors (Ivory Blue Carter Stripe pictured) for $15.90 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from XS to XXL
- cotton-blend
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
- Sizes XXL and 3XL incur an additional charge of $1.89 and $2.49 respectively.
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's just a buck more than our April mention of a 6-pack and the lowest price we could find for a 12-pack now by $1. (For further comparison, an 8-pack would cost you about $26 elsewhere.) Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cullman Crest T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $23 or more. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Nordstrom offers the S'well Traveler 16-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Aurora for $22.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- non-leaching
- toxin-free
- claims to be virtually unbreakable
- keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12
Nordstrom offers the Green Toys 18-Piece Plastic Meal Maker Dough Set for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- includes four tubs of nontoxic dough and assorted meal-making tools
- BPA-, phthalate- and PVC-free
- features recycled plastic and organic dough ingredients
Nordstrom offers the BB Dakota Women's Crop Jumpsuit in Ivory or Red for $71.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes from 10 to 14 only
Nordstrom discounts a wide selection of men's, women's, kids', and home items as part of its Anniversary Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include adidas, Calvin Klein, Boss, and Dior. Shop Now
