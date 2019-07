Jomashop takes up to 80% off a range of Dior sunglasses during its Dior Sunglasses Sale Event. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. (Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below – they don't stack with the shipping coupon, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping automatically.) Save on a large selection of men's and women's styles. Shop Now