BeachAudio via Rakuten offers the Casio Men's Waveceptor Atomic Digital Watch for $30.96. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to. Withfor shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $2. It features a stainless steel case and bracelet, world time with 29 time zones, backlight, atomic digital movement, and water resistance to 165 feet.