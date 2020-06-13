New
That Daily Deal · 15 mins ago
Caseable Super Thin Wireless Phone Charging Pad
$3 $20
$1 shipping

It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of two or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • 1 amp 5 volts
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers That Daily Deal
Graduation
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register