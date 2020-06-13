It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of two or more bag free shipping.
- 1 amp 5 volts
Clip the $10 off on-page coupon to get this discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AUKEY Direct via Amazon.
- QC 2.0/3.0
- charges vertically or horizontally
- temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring
- compatible with most iOs and Android devices
- Model: LC-C1
Save 34% off the list price when you apply coupon code "MITBWM10" at checkout. Buy Now at MiniInTheBox
- In Golden or Silver.
- automatically opens and closes
- fast charging (10W max)
- 360° ball joint
- Model: R1
Appy code "DEALNEWS" to save a total of $51 off list.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Tanga
- wireless charging pad compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
- wireless charging pad has energy-efficient idle mode to prevent overcharing
- 40-watt universal wall charger has 4-ports
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
- 5-foot detachable power cord
- Model: AK-848061074772
That's the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $42 and only about twice as much as we've seen for just one. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Bag free shipping with orders of two or more 6-packs.
- snap-on strainer
- pill compartment
- powder compartment
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That's $22 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- It's available in Gray, Tan, Dark Tan, Dark Blue, and Black. (The color will be chosen randomly.)
- vented band
- one size fits most
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
