Case-Mate Memorial Day Sale: 30% off

Case-Mate · 44 mins ago
30% off
free shipping w/ $35
Coupon code "MW30" cuts prices sitewide, on phone cases for Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and more, as well as other accessories. Shop Now at Case-Mate
Tips
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 4 days ago
Black + Decker GoPak 12V Li-Ion Battery & USB Charger
$7.99 $42
pickup
That's $37 under list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
Features
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
eBay · 1 wk ago
Open Box and Refurb OtterBox Smartphone Cases at eBay
from $5
free shipping
OtterBox charges around $50 for many of these cases (the pictured case has a $55 list price), so you're saving up to 90% on hundreds of styles. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- Add three items to your cart to get an extra 5% off your order.
- Many of these are certified refurbs, and come with a 2-year Allstate warranty. Warranty information is on the product pages in any case.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone X/XS in Love Triangle for $7.95 ($2 less than new).
Amazon · 5 days ago
InfinaCore WalleyGrip Detachable Cell Phone Wallet
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to save 25%, and make this a shipped low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Pick, Pack & Ship Inc via Amazon.
Features
- built-in phone stand
- holds up to 3 cards
- removeable
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Beacoo 3-in-1 Charging Stand for Apple Watch / Airpods / iPhone
$10 $26
free shipping
Apply code "MY43HHHB" to save $26 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Blurrier via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- compatible with all Apple Watch models and iPhone models from iPhone 6
