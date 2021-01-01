New
Lamps Plus · 21 mins ago
Casa Vieja Casa Velocity 72" Damp Rated Ceiling Fan
$135 $280
free shipping

That's a savings of $145. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • matte black finish
  • requires minimum 10-foot ceiling height
  • includes 6" downrod and wall control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Lamps Plus Casa Vieja
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register