Casa Vieja 60" Turbina DC Damp Ceiling Fan for $200

Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
$200 $270
free shipping
That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in several colors (Bronze pictured); click More Options to view.
- 60" blade span; 22-degree blade pitch
- 6-speed handheld remote
Published 1 hr ago
Lowe's · 45 mins ago
Ceiling Fans and Decor Lighting at Lowe's
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
Amazon · 2 days ago
Moooni 42" LED Crystal Fandelier
$296 $329
free shipping
Apply coupon code "10FANSAVE10" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Moooni Lighting via Amazon.
- adjustable color temperature 2,700K (Warm White) to 4,500K (Daylight)
- 4 retractable acrylic fan blades
- reverse airflow function
- timer
- night mode
Wayfair · 5 days ago
Wayfair Outdoor Heating and Cooling Sale
from $29
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a variety of outdoor heaters, outdoor fireplace accessories, ceiling fans, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Glendale 48,000-BTU Propane Patio Heater for $138.21 ($17 off).
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Harbor Breeze Armitage Builder Series 52" Ceiling Fan
$50
pickup
That's about $50 less than you'd pay for similarly designed fans and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt. for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- 5 reversible blades
- flush mount installation
- provides airflow for large rooms up to 400-sq ft.
- frosted glass light kit includes one 6.5-watt LED bulb
- Model: CC52WW5L
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
John Timberland Lighting 27.5" Buddha Fountain
$160 $200
free shipping
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- built-in LED accent light
- bronze resin finish
- includes water pump and 15-foot power cord
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Possini Euro Design Defender 70" Koa Blade LED Ceiling Fan
$480 $580
free shipping
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 70" blade span
- integrated 15W dimmable LED light
- damp location rated (not salt water exposure)
- remote control
- 9-foot minimum ceiling height
- Model: 70V66
Lamps Plus · 1 mo ago
360 Lighting Set of 2 Beeker Nickel Accent Table Lamps
$40 $50
free shipping w/ $49
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping.
- each stands 14- 3/4" high
- each lamp uses one maximum 60 watt standard-medium base bulb (not included)
- brushed nickel finish
- 7-foot long clear silver cords
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Franklin Iron Works Tulip 4-Light Floor Lamp
$300 $400
free shipping
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Ginger Black finish.
- 73" high overall
- uses 4 maximum 75 watt standard-medium base bulbs (not included)
