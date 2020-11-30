It's a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 60" blade span
- pull chain operation
- 14.5" fan height
- 5" downrod
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 60" blade span
- 13° blade pitch
- remote control
- Model: 80T83
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Bronze finish.
- energy-efficient DC motor
- includes 16-Watt LED light kit
- 5 vintage pewter oak finish blades
- Model: 38C55
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Brushed Nickel.
- includes cage LED light kit
- downrod installation
- remote control
- 22° blade pitch
- 6 speeds
- Model: 7C837-47J77
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- comes with (2) 6W dimmable LED bulbs
- remote control
Save $9 over the next best price we found.
Update: It's now $97.42. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gun Metal.
- built-in 60-watt equivalent LED light kit
- up to 100-sq. ft. coverage
- up to 2,897-CFM air flow
- down rod installation
- reverse function
- Model: 7221500
Save on over 200 indoor and outdoor ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Province 60" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $249.95 ($50 off).
Save on 1,070 items, with prices from $25. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Kinsley 3-Light Nickel Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light for $49.88 ($10 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $45 bag free shipping.
We're not yanking your chain, it's a buck under what you would pay for a similar brand. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ever Store via Amazon.
- Available in Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish.
- 12" long pull chain
- includes fan shaped & light bulb shaped pull chain extensions
Save on chandeliers, ceiling lights, lamps, ceiling fans, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Click on "Open Box" in the top right corner to see these deals. You'll save a bundle on pendants, lamps, outdoor lighting, furniture, home decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Cora 11" Wide Brushed Nickel Mini Pendant for $119.86 ($80 off).
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
That's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Pull chain operation.
- Includes 5" downrod.
- UL listed for wet locations.
- Model: R4218
Sign In or Register