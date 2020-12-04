New
Lamps Plus · 32 mins ago
Casa Vieja 56" Sleuth LED Ceiling Fan
$350 $400
free shipping

It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • Available in Bronze finish.
Features
  • 3 speeds
  • 4 1/2" downrod
  • includes dimmable remote control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Lamps Plus
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register