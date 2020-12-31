New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Casa Vieja 52" Marina Breeze LED Outdoor Ceiling Fan
$200 $250
free shipping

That's a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • 3 speeds
  • dual mountable
  • 17W LED light module
  • includes 6" downrod
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Lamps Plus Casa Vieja
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register