That's a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 3 speeds
- dual mountable
- 17W LED light module
- includes 6" downrod
-
Expires 1/3/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that King of Fans has recalled Hampton Bay 54" Mara ceiling fans due to safety concerns. The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers. The recall applies to about 180,000 units. In addition, about 8,800 were sold in Canada. Shop Now
- This fan was sold exclusively at Home Depot between April 2020 and October 2020.
- Fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and remote control.
Save on over 1,300 items in a wide selection of styles. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping free. Orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Sea Gull Lighting Bretton Lantern Pendant Light for $101.22 ($34 off).
Save $9 over the next best price we found.
Update: It's now $97.23. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gun Metal.
- built-in 60-watt equivalent LED light kit
- up to 100-sq. ft. coverage
- up to 2,897-CFM air flow
- down rod installation
- reverse function
- Model: 7221500
Save on over 200 indoor and outdoor ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Province 60" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $249.95 ($50 off).
Save $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 26" W x 23" H
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
Shop chandeliers, pendant lights, outdoor lighting, table and floor lamps, and track lighting, some of which are marked at half price. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Charleston 13.5" Wide Clear Glass and Bronze Pendant Light for $199.95 ($60 off)
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
It's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 15.75" x 11.5"
- 3 semi-flushmount lights
- dimmable with a Triac CL dimmer
Sign In or Register