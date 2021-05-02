Cartier Watches at eBay: Up to 30% off

You can shop new timepieces from $2,350, or save more on pre-owned models that start at $1,725. Shop Now at eBay
- Some of these watches are new, some are pre-owned. See the product condition on the product pages.
- These timepieces are all covered by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Coupon code "AFFTIX18" drops it to $12 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ashford
- Available in Angels, Yankees, and Red Sox.
- quartz movement
- fabric strap
- water resistance to 100 feet
Save on about 170 men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Fossil
- It includes free engraving.
- Fossil Men's Lux Luther Three-Hand Smoke Stainless Steel Watch pictured for $60 ($89 off).
Shop hundreds of new and used styles, many of which are discounted by $1,000s. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various merchants via eBay.
Apply code "AFFTIX25" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ashford
- water resistant up to 100-ft.
- 41mm case
- Model: TW2R79900
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Sign In or Register