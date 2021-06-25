Carro Icebreaker 56" Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan for $176

smafan · 20 mins ago
$176 $439
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Q8Q740TZWTGH" to make this a low by $82. Buy Now at smafan
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- ETL certified
- 10 speeds
- dimmable
- reversible motor
- integrated LED light kit
- compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri
