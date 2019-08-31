Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Carrera offers its Carrerra Men's Sunglasses in 23 styles with prices starting from $30. Coupon code "AFFCARRE28" cuts it to $28. This is $15 less than the best price we've ever seen for a pair of Carrerra sunglasses and around $22 cheaper than what you'd pay for most styles elsewhere. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 Coupon code "LCY11742" drops the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Banana Republic Men's Irving Vintage Round Pilot Sunglasses in Black/Gold for $30. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular with prices starting at $64.99. Coupon code "DNRB6" cuts those to $59.99 each. With free shipping, that's a savings of at least $93 off list and the lowest prices we could find by $35 and $10 respectively. Buy Now
Ashford offers the Movado Men's Bold Touch Watch in Black for $299. Coupon code "DNMBTO185" cuts that to $175. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now
Sign In or Register