ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
Carnival Cruises 3-Night Bahamas Cruise
from $618 for 2 $698

That's the lowest price we could find for this June cruise to Nassau by $80. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

Tips
  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the June 5 sailing date.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Carnival Conquest departs from Miami, FL on June 5.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by January 31.
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
