Dunhill Travel · 40 mins ago
Carnival Cruise Lines 5-Night Bahamas Cruise in January
from $548 for 2 $578

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

Tips
  • It's the first offer on the landing page; click "Book Now" next to the January 25 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Sunshine departs on January 25 from Charleston, SC.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by December 14.
Details
  • Expires 12/14/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Caribbean Popularity: 4/5
