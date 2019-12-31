Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansCruise · 53 mins ago
Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in February
from $378 for 2 $388

That's $40 under our September mention of a slightly earlier sailing and the best price we could find for any February sailing today by $10. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the February 10 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Victory departs on February 10 from Miami, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by December 31.
